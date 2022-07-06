Local Listings
Limited showers, hot & dry for most

Some communities will get rain, but most of the region will be hot and dry on this Wednesday. On Thursday, another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible and the chances will continue into the weekend.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and storms, but limited in coverage today.

Some communities will get rain, but most of the region will be hot and dry on this Wednesday. On Thursday, another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible and the chances will continue into the weekend.

However, it’s a case of isolated to scattered storms at best for the South Plains through Saturday.

As for the afternoon highs, they will remain between 95 to 100+ the next few days. The hottest temps will be in the eastern counties which is where the rain chances will be the lowest.

