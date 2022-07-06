Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 34-year-old Lisa Morris was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with manslaughter in the death of her husband after a crash that happened back in July 2021.

Police say Morris was driving on the northbound access road in the 2800 block of I-27 when her vehicle, a GMC Envoy, veered to the right and left, leaving the roadway, rolling over, and coming to rest in the parking lot of a business.

Morris’s husband, 31-year-old Dalton McCandless, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Morris suffered serious injuries.

Morris told police that her husband became upset while they were driving and “yanked on the wheel,” but a grand jury believes there’s enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

