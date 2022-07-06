Lubbock Animal Services in peak season, offering free adoptions all month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s peak season for Lubbock Animal Services, so they’re offering free adoptions all month to help clear the shelter.

Capacity is at about 400 animals, more than double what director Steven Greene says he prefers, to give each animal the best care.

“It gets to where you have less time in the day to really take care of animals the way you want to take care of them. They still receive really good treatment, but you just have to spend a little less time on each pen or each animal, and that’s what we try to avoid,” Greene said.

LAS has picked up 34 animals from the field since Monday. The shelter was closed for the holiday, but 19 animals were brought in on Tuesday. Greene says intakes are up across the nation. The July 4th holiday plays a part in that, but Greene says the department is this busy every summer. Last month, LAS took in the most animals it has taken all year.

“There’s some animals that get out this time of the year because of the fireworks, they get scared and run away from home. Also, just there’s more people out, so you see more animals loose, and so they’re more apt to pick them up. You have families in parks that may see a dog that’s near its home, but that to them it’s missing and so they bring it in,” Greene said.

Greene says field operators are very busy right now. Along with picking up animals, they handle bite and cruelty investigations, barking complaints, and picking up animals that have died.

“So, they have a big caseload. Right now they’re working eight-hour shifts, but I don’t know of any that have got out at straight eight hours in the last few weeks. They’ve been putting in a lot of overtime,” Greene said.

LAS picked up three animals for agency assists this week. Those can include when families are displaced because of a fire, have to go to the hospital, or when they get in trouble with the law, something that tends to pick up around the holiday.

“You have more people out and more people taking their pets with them to events, and if they get a little intoxicated and have to sleep it off in counties, then their dogs get to sleep it off here,” Greene said.

If you find a loose animal, LAS will scan it for a microchip, but Greene asks that you hold it until they can set an appointment. Those are booked up for the next two weeks. He recommends posting on Facebook and canvassing the neighborhood where you found the animal to see if you can find its owners.

If you want to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month.

“We’re celebrating freedom, and so what could be better than a free adoption and take a little furry friend home with you?” Greene said.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

