LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to almost 70 fires over the holiday weekend, from Saturday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 5.

Here’s the daily breakdown provided by LFR on Wednesday:

Saturday July 2nd – 6 fires

Sunday July 3rd – 11 fires

Monday July 4th – 27 fires

Tuesday July 5th – 24 fires

