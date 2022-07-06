Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock ISD summer meals available for curbside pickup

Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Summer meals provided by Lubbock ISD now have more flexible options for families to participate.

The Lubbock ISD curbside meal program returns on Monday, July 11, with breakfast and lunch included in meal bags available from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the following campus locations:

  • Atkins Middle School, 5401 Ave. U
  • Cavazos Middle School, 210 N. University Ave.
  • Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, 2010 E. 26th St.
  • Irons Middle School, 5214 79th St.
  • Monterey High School, 3211 47th St.
  • O.L. Slaton Middle School, 1602 32nd St.

This week, parents and guardians can pick up meals inside the cafeterias at the same Lubbock ISD campuses as food orders are adjusted and staff is coordinated to prepare additional meals for the curbside program.

Any child 18 and under is eligible for meals and children do not have to be present for a parent or guardian to pick up a meal bag. The program runs through Thursday, July 28.

These changes come from new guidance released by the Texas Department of Agriculture last week on the extension of waivers intended to provide better food access for children, outlined in the federal Keep Kids Fed Act signed in late June.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband
One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
Police called to crash involving motorcycle near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak
98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
South Plains weather: Again, again, and again
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock welcomes back Movies in the Park