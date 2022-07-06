Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant in 2018 has been arrested and accused of the same charge.

According to a police report on July 2, 2022, police were called to the West End shopping center, to the Sketchers Outlet, about a man being aggressive to passersby, asking people for money, putting his shoes in people’s faces, and was possibly intoxicated. It was also reported he was being aggressive towards staff working at the businesses.

When police arrived, they found 52-year-old Donn Wojtowicz in the World of Beer bathroom. The officers questioned him and report Wojtowicz became argumentative and hostile towards the officers. He was asked to step out of the bathroom. He was cooperative until he was directed to walk out of the patio area. He told officers he was not going to leave the business.

He was placed in handcuffs and told he was not under arrest, but just being detained. He refused to answer the officer when asked how much alcohol he had consumed that day. He told the officer it was none of his business.

Wojtowicz told the officer he was a federal agent and the officer was under arrest and he needed to be released. He also continuously said the officer was under federal investigation and that he could not be arrested.

Wojtowicz was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center to be booked. On the way to jail, Wojtowicz again said he was a federal agent and the officer was under arrest and did not have the authority to arrest him.

Man arrested, accused of impersonating a homeland security officer, trying to arrest former Lubbock city councilman in 2018. (Lubbock County Detention Center)

In 2018, Wojtowicz followed a former Lubbock city council member in his car to the Costco on 34th Street and West Loop 289. Wojtowicz was driving erratically and began yelling at the council member once they both got to the superstore’s parking lot.

He walked to the council member’s vehicle and began yelling, saying he worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a police report.

That council member called the police and Wojtowicz left the area. However, his license plate number was written down and Wojtowicz was arrested a short time later.

In 2019, Wojtowicz was sentenced to four years in jail after he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of impersonating a public servant. As part of his plea deal, a second case of impersonating a public servant was dismissed.

Wojtowicz is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a bond of $11,500.

