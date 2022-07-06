South Plains weather: Again, again, and again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little day to day change in our weather summarizes my forecast through the weekend. What we’ve seen the past several days, we again will see the next several days.

This afternoon again partly cloudy, again somewhat breezy, again hot, and again scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up.

The next several days will bring more of the same. Hot afternoons with a slight chance of a storm or shower. Rain chances are greatest over the western KCBD viewing area while slim over the east. (KCBD First Alert)

Like yesterday, and the day before, these will tend to be small (discreet) and short-lived. As showers die down, new ones will develop. Some spots may see more than one rain shower. Many spots will remain dry.

So while there will be showers/storms in the viewing area, the chance of rain at any particular spot remains low. About 20 percent. Again, however, some brief moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.

Highs, like yesterday, will range from the mid- to upper 90s on the Caprock, including Lubbock at about 99°, to 100 to 105 degrees east of the Caprock.

Winds, too, will be similar to yesterday. Generally from the SSW at about 10 to 20 mph. Much stronger gusts are possible with any shower or storm.

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The heat can result in permanent damage to a human or animal body. It can even be fatal. Most at risk are small children (as well as pets) because their smaller bodies are less efficient at cooling themselves. Never leave anyone unattended in a vehicle. By the way, leaving the windows cracked has been shown to make NO significant difference in the temperature or the rate of warming inside the vehicle. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures, too, will continue about the same.

