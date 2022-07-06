South Plains weather: Again, again, and again
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little day to day change in our weather summarizes my forecast through the weekend. What we’ve seen the past several days, we again will see the next several days.
This afternoon again partly cloudy, again somewhat breezy, again hot, and again scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up.
Like yesterday, and the day before, these will tend to be small (discreet) and short-lived. As showers die down, new ones will develop. Some spots may see more than one rain shower. Many spots will remain dry.
So while there will be showers/storms in the viewing area, the chance of rain at any particular spot remains low. About 20 percent. Again, however, some brief moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.
Highs, like yesterday, will range from the mid- to upper 90s on the Caprock, including Lubbock at about 99°, to 100 to 105 degrees east of the Caprock.
Winds, too, will be similar to yesterday. Generally from the SSW at about 10 to 20 mph. Much stronger gusts are possible with any shower or storm.
The next several days will bring more of the same. Hot afternoons with a slight chance of a storm or shower.
Again, rain chances are greatest over the western KCBD viewing area. The rain chance is slim over the eastern viewing area.
Temperatures, too, will continue about the same.
For all the details see the forecast section here on our weather page or in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free from your app/play store.
