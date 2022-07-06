Wednesday morning top stories: 98th St. back open after gas leak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Evacuation orders lifted after gas leak near 98th and Albany
- Someone hit a natural gas line at the intersection forcing the evacuation of 24 homes
- Authorities shutdown traffic in the area for three hours
- Read more here: 98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak
Hobbs woman arrested after attempted carjacking with 2 children inside
- Police say Regina Castillo left a six-year-old girl on the corner and led officers on a chase with an infant in the backseat
- She is now facing multiple charges, including child abuse
- Details here: Hobbs woman arrested after attempted carjacking with 2 children inside
Highland Park parade shooting investigation
- Police say the suspect in the Illinois parade shooting dressed up like a woman, fired dozens of shots from a rooftop and then blended in with the crowd
- He is now charged with seven counts of First Degree Murder
- Follow the latest here: Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.