Wednesday morning top stories: 98th St. back open after gas leak

Evacuation orders lifted after gas leak near 98th and Albany

Someone hit a natural gas line at the intersection forcing the evacuation of 24 homes

Authorities shutdown traffic in the area for three hours

Read more here: 98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak

Hobbs woman arrested after attempted carjacking with 2 children inside

Police say Regina Castillo left a six-year-old girl on the corner and led officers on a chase with an infant in the backseat

She is now facing multiple charges, including child abuse

Details here: Hobbs woman arrested after attempted carjacking with 2 children inside

Highland Park parade shooting investigation

Police say the suspect in the Illinois parade shooting dressed up like a woman, fired dozens of shots from a rooftop and then blended in with the crowd

He is now charged with seven counts of First Degree Murder

Follow the latest here: Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

