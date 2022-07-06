Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: 98th St. back open after gas leak

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Evacuation orders lifted after gas leak near 98th and Albany

Hobbs woman arrested after attempted carjacking with 2 children inside

Highland Park parade shooting investigation

  • Police say the suspect in the Illinois parade shooting dressed up like a woman, fired dozens of shots from a rooftop and then blended in with the crowd
  • He is now charged with seven counts of First Degree Murder
  • Follow the latest here: Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

