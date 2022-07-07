Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Family to donate organs of 4-year-old on life support after falling in swimming pool
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
Castillo faces additional charges including child abuse and evading arrest.
Hobbs woman arrested after carjacking with 2 children inside
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden honors 17 Medal of Freedom recipients, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed