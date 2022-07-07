Family to donate organs of 4-year-old on life support after falling in swimming pool

Today we know that our precious boy has already left this earth and is robot dancing his ways through the gates of heaven.

We’ve chosen to support the life his body has left to try and salvage as many organs as we can and donate them. My super hero is really going to be one in giving life to many in hopes we can save another family/sibling from suffering the way our kiddos are. This could take a few days to get everything moving and we ask for prayers as well as we navigate this road as a family.

Please pray for peace and understanding for our kids. I’m not sure they quite grasp the full extent of what this all means yet but they will and Josh and I will need prayers to help guide them all through this.

Our super hero has always known who and what he is, our miracle baby. One that both he and I fought so hard to bring him into this world and our little boy fought so hard to stay with us but in the end his injuries sustained from lack of oxygen took our baby from us. Your mommy, daddy, sisters, brother and family loves you and will miss every single thing about you.

Thank you everyone who has reached out via calls, texts, messages and just being in the hospital just awaiting any task we may need. We have felt your prayers and love from all over this world and to say it is appreciated is an understatement. We love you all and so does Crosby💪.