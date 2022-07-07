Family to donate organs of 4-year-old on life support after falling in swimming pool

Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The parents of a 4-year-old boy on life support are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool in South Lubbock County on Saturday, July 2, just after 5 p.m. The child was taken to Covenant Medical Center by EMS. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.
Family members and friends have taken to social media to gather people from across the South Plains to show support for Crosby and his family.
His mother posted this on social media two days after the incident.
The Crosby Pruitt Memorial account has been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. You can stop at any location to make a donation.
The family is asking for any and all superheroes to attend Crosby’s final mission. The gathering is set for Friday afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Maxey Park. More details at the event on Facebook.