Heat plus spotty showers will continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a typical South Plains summer weather pattern. Very warm nights and mornings. Hot to very hot afternoons. And spotty thunderstorms and showers late most days.

While that pretty much summarizes what’s ahead through the weekend. Here’s a bit more detail. It likely will sound very familiar.

This afternoon partly cloudy, still somewhat breezy, and very hot. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and will linger well into the evening.

In recent days you may have noticed that the showers and storms have tended to be limited in coverage and duration. Many, if not most, areas will remain dry. Many, if not most, areas that do receive rain will see only light amounts. A few spots may see significant rainfall (quarter inch or more).

The greatest potential for rain will continue over the northwestern KCBD viewing area and the least over the southeastern viewing area.

Temperatures will continue to peak near 100 degrees in the Lubbock area. Highs from 100 to 105 degrees will continue east of the Caprock.

A breeze similar to yesterday’s also will return. Generally from the SSW at about 10 to 20 mph through midday, then 5 to 15 mph. Much stronger gusts are possible with any shower or storm.

The next several days will bring more of the same. Hot afternoons with a slight chance of a storm or shower.

For more detail see the forecast section here on our weather page or in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free from your app/play store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.