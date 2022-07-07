Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Heat plus spotty showers will continue

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a typical South Plains summer weather pattern. Very warm nights and mornings. Hot to very hot afternoons. And spotty thunderstorms and showers late most days.

While that pretty much summarizes what’s ahead through the weekend. Here’s a bit more detail. It likely will sound very familiar.

This afternoon partly cloudy, still somewhat breezy, and very hot. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and will linger well into the evening.

In recent days you may have noticed that the showers and storms have tended to be limited in coverage and duration. Many, if not most, areas will remain dry. Many, if not most, areas that do receive rain will see only light amounts. A few spots may see significant rainfall (quarter inch or more).

The greatest potential for rain will continue over the northwestern KCBD viewing area and the least over the southeastern viewing area.

Temperatures will continue to peak near 100 degrees in the Lubbock area. Highs from 100 to 105 degrees will continue east of the Caprock.

A breeze similar to yesterday’s also will return. Generally from the SSW at about 10 to 20 mph through midday, then 5 to 15 mph. Much stronger gusts are possible with any shower or storm.

The next several days will bring more of the same. Hot afternoons with a slight chance of a storm or shower.

For more detail see the forecast section here on our weather page or in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free from your app/play store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Family to donate organs of 4-year-old on life support after falling in swimming pool
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
Castillo faces additional charges including child abuse and evading arrest.
Hobbs woman arrested after carjacking with 2 children inside
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Some communities will get rain, but most of the region will be hot and dry on this Wednesday....
Limited showers, hot & dry for most
Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
South Plains weather: Again, again, and again
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/6/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, July 6
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, July 6