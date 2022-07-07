KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yetti

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Yetti, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a seven-year-old German Shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Staff says he’s a gentle giant who weighs about 92lbs. Yetti walks amazing on a leash and is a happy, goofy guy. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

