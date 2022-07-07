Memorial service set for former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke, Jr.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock city councilman Alex “Ty” Cooke, Jr. died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the age of 77.

Cooke served as a council member on the Lubbock City Council from 1992-2003, and served as mayor pro tem in 1996 and 2000.

Lubbock Power & Light honored his service to the city in May of 2000 by renaming the “Lubbock Power & Light Holly Avenue Plant” to the “Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke Generating Station.”

The city honored Cooke with a resolution, saying he had “given above and beyond the call of duty as a City Council person enhancing, protecting, and promoting LP&L and the cause of Public Power across the State of Texas.”

The City of Lubbock expressed their condolences in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11 at Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas. His family will host a time of remembrance and fellowship with family and friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at his daughter’s home, 4501 14th Street, Lubbock, Texas.

The family released this obituary on Thursday morning:

If there ever was a champion for Lubbock, Texas, and all that it has to offer, it was Ty Cooke.

Alex “Ty” Cooke died, peacefully, in his sleep on July 2. He was just 77 years old.

Born Alex Cooke, Jr. on July 26, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, but moved with his parents, Alex and Verna Cooke, to Lubbock in 1946. Cooke entered Texas Tech University after he graduated from Monterey High School in 1962. While a student at Texas Tech, Cooke worked part-time for Fields & Company, a regional plumbing and electrical wholesale distribution firm. Upon graduation in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration, he became a full-time employee as a commissioned salesman. Eventually, Cooke became an officer, director and co-owner of Fields & Co.

At Texas Tech, Ty met and fell in love with Judy Cornelison. They married in 1966 and had two children, Alex and Kim. He was a wonderful husband and father, always living life with great humor and kindness. He was the dad who was always there for his children, their friends and his grandchildren and is loved deeply by them all. He never missed a performance, game or parent meeting, sharing his upbeat and good nature, throughout.

Cooke understood all the unique elements that make Lubbock a special place – ranching, farming, business, education, banking, health, philanthropy, public service - and he generously committed his time and resources to helping Lubbock become the vibrant community it is today.

Passionate about Texas Tech University, he served in many leadership roles, including Chair of the Red Raider Club. Eventually he earned the title of College of Business Administration Gold Partner. Additionally, he served the TTU Health Sciences Center and on the former Methodist Hospital Foundation Board. Countless other business boards and community organizations know the impact of Ty Cooke’s service.

Investments and real estate were Cooke’s primary business interests, serving as a director for several banks as Lubbock continued to grow.

Ty had a passionate vision of Lubbock as an attractive place to live. His service as a five-term director of the West Texas Home Builders Association, the Wholesale Distributors Association, and the Better Business Bureau of the South Plains is a testament to his vision for a vibrant and efficient city.

In his leadership positions, Cooke saw the need for the city government to work in partnership with the business community in order for Lubbock to reach its full potential. Cooke said “yes” to serving on the Lubbock City Council for 11 years, twice elected as Mayor Pro Tem and served as Interim Mayor in 1996. He was committed to securing the future of LP&L in a deregulated energy market and served as served as President of both the Texas Public Power Association and the West Texas Municipal Power Agency. His goal was to make Lubbock more “business friendly” and championed the “public and private partnership” concept that keeps delivering positive results for the city.

The arts and philanthropic sectors of Lubbock also benefitted from Ty’s leadership. His service on the Lubbock Symphony Board, the West Texas Museum Association Board, the South Plains Children’s Shelter, the Lubbock Country Club and the Lubbock Area Foundation, helped to put all the pieces together for Lubbock to grow into the city many fortunate citizens call home today.

Cooke’s public service for Lubbock was only surpassed by the deep love and pride he had for his family and tremendous loyalty to his friends.

Ty is survived by his loving family including his wife, Judy Cooke; son, Alex Cooke, III and grandson, Zane, of Austin; daughter, Kim Flenniken and husband, Mark, of Lubbock; granddaughter, Madeline, of New York City; brother Tom Cooke of Austin; and his dogs, Fred, Megan and Andy.

In lieu of flowers, Ty would be honored by donations in his name to one of his favorite animal rescue organizations - The Haven Animal Shelter - http://havenacs.org/, South Plains SPCA - http://www.southplainsspca.org/.

