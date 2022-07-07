Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Nursing a sunburn? Check for spots

Dr. Michelle Tarbox, Dermatologist and Texas Tech Physician (Source: KCBD Video)
Dr. Michelle Tarbox, Dermatologist and Texas Tech Physician (Source: KCBD Video)
By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Especially after a long holiday with so many activities under the hot sun, there could be a lot of people nursing sunburns this week.

You don’t have to wait for an annual exam or a free screening to check for skin cancer.

Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas Tech Physician, says we should all be self-checking for skin cancer at home.

She says, “Look for any spot that’s changing, because skin cancer tends to evolve more quickly than normal spots on your skin do. so something that’s changing colors, something that’s changing textures, something that’s sore or won’t heal, certainly anything that looks very significantly worrisome, there are multiple colors in the lesion or there is a very dark color to it. if it has a symptom like pain or itching, all of those would be good reasons to seek out the care of a medical professional.”

Dr. Tarbox says it’s common to see skin cancer in areas that are most often exposed to the sun like the arms, legs, face and ears.

But she says having a thick head of hair is still not enough to protect us from one of the deadliest types of skin cancer.

She explains, “You can develop skin cancer on your scalp. Melanoma there, for example, that’s the same depth as a melanoma on your body would actually have a worse prognosis on your scalp. So, it’s actually higher stakes to have skin cancer in that area.”

Bottom line, if you have a spot that looks different, suspicious or brings pain or itching, you need to show it to your doctor.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in this country and Dr. Tarbox says if you catch it early, it is 100 percent treatable.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband
One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
Police called to crash involving motorcycle near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak
98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man solicits child pornography through French social app

Latest News

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Family to donate organs of 4-year-old on life support after falling in swimming pool
Huddle Up for Youth Mental Health
Lubbock coaches and athletes team up for Covenant mental health event
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant to offer free colon screenings
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Avoid unfortunate burns this Fourth of July