Spotty showers/storms Thursday evening, hot again Friday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot afternoon with some shower activity for some of the viewing area. This hot trend will continue with some seeing rain again Friday.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

Some showers and storms will continue to spread across the viewing area Thursday evening. Most of us will remain dry but isolated activity is expected through sunset, eventually tapering off overnight. Rainfall will be generally light but some areas of heavier rain is possible.

As showers taper off, clouds will begin to clear out overnight. Winds will remain breezy from the south around 10-15 mph and overnight lows in the 70s.

To no surprise it will be hot again Friday. A very warm start to the day with temperatures quickly warming up into the upper 90s/lower 100s Friday afternoon. A very similar set up to today- mostly sunny, some afternoon clouds, then spotty showers again tomorrow afternoon.

This same trend continues into the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny and dry but afternoon showers possible for some. A brief cooldown looks possible mid-week next week, otherwise we continue to see the heat.

