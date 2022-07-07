Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Police missed chance to stop Uvalde school shooter

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police missed chance to stop Uvalde school shooter

  • A new report says law enforcement missed three chances to save the victims in the shooting
  • The Independent Review found problems with the school’s lockdown, the police response to the shooting and lack of leadership
  • Follow the latest on the investigation here: New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting

Highland Park park shooter confesses to attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

