Thursday morning top stories: Police missed chance to stop Uvalde school shooter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police missed chance to stop Uvalde school shooter

A new report says law enforcement missed three chances to save the victims in the shooting

The Independent Review found problems with the school’s lockdown, the police response to the shooting and lack of leadership

Follow the latest on the investigation here: New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting

Highland Park park shooter confesses to attack

Robert Crimo shared details of the shooting and said he considered shooting up another event in Madison, Wisconsin

He did not say why he did it

Read the latest here: Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

He has been under fire over a series of scandals that led to more than 40 ministers in his government resigning

Johnson’s Conservative party will choose a new leader to replace him as prime minister

Read more here: Boris Johnson resigns, remains UK prime minister for now

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.