Thursday morning top stories: Police missed chance to stop Uvalde school shooter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Police missed chance to stop Uvalde school shooter
- A new report says law enforcement missed three chances to save the victims in the shooting
- The Independent Review found problems with the school’s lockdown, the police response to the shooting and lack of leadership
- Follow the latest on the investigation here: New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Highland Park park shooter confesses to attack
- Robert Crimo shared details of the shooting and said he considered shooting up another event in Madison, Wisconsin
- He did not say why he did it
- Read the latest here: Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign
- He has been under fire over a series of scandals that led to more than 40 ministers in his government resigning
- Johnson’s Conservative party will choose a new leader to replace him as prime minister
- Read more here: Boris Johnson resigns, remains UK prime minister for now
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.