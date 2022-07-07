Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Wallace Theater presents ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Wallace Presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature.

This family-friendly musical will perform Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 24 at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater. Tickets are on sale now!

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.wallacetheater.com/events

Fri, Jul 15, 2022 7:30 PM Sun, Jul 24, 2022 2:00 PM

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Family to donate organs of 4-year-old on life support after falling in swimming pool
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
Castillo faces additional charges including child abuse and evading arrest.
Hobbs woman arrested after carjacking with 2 children inside
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Wallace Theater 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Noon Notebook: Wallace Theater Presents 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Right now, there are about 400 animals in the City's shelter. To help clear it out, LAS is...
Lubbock Animal Services in peak season, offering free adoptions all month
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD summer meals available for curbside pickup
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock welcomes back Movies in the Park