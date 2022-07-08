Baylor Makes First Appearance Atop Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Provided by Big 12 Football Media

After winning last season’s Big 12 Football Championship, Baylor was picked to repeat in the Conference’s 2022 preseason poll, voted on by media representatives. The Bears are the top choice in the rankings for the first time in Big 12 history and broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the favorite.

First-place votes were spread among five teams with Baylor receiving 17 and a total of 365 points. Oklahoma placed second with 12 and 354 points. Oklahoma State, also a participant in the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship Game, nabbed nine first-place selections with 342 points. Texas claimed two and a total of 289 points while Kansas State rounded out the top five in the poll with 261 points. Iowa State also received a first-place vote to place sixth with 180 points. The remaining positions were 7. TCU (149 points), 8. West Virginia (147 points), 9. Texas Tech (119 points) and 10. Kansas (48 points).

Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Old Trapper will be conducted next Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including the introductory press conference for incoming commissioner Brett Yormark on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. CT. For additional information, follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2022 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (17), 365

2. Oklahoma (12), 354

3. Oklahoma State (9), 342

4. Texas (2), 289

5. Kansas State, 261

6. Iowa State (1), 180

7. TCU, 149

8. West Virginia, 147

9. Texas Tech, 119

10. Kansas, 48

First-place votes in parenthesis.

