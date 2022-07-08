Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Bridges across Lubbock area to receive repairs, lane closures expected

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin two repair projects on bridges across Lubbock County and Dawson County.

The projects are expected to last a few months and lane closures in the areas of construction are expected. TxDOT plans to begin next week, according to a TxDOT release.

“The lane closures will give work crews the space needed to make repairs to bridge decks, joints and concrete guardrail on several structures along Loop 289 and I-27 in Lubbock County,” Mike Stroope, the TxDOT Lubbock District Director or Maintenance, said. “The bridge on US 87, at US 180, in Lamesa will also see repairs made.”

The bridges at the following locations will go under construction this summer:

Lubbock

  • Loop 289 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Loop 289 and Municipal Drive
  • Loop 289 and FM 40
  • I-27 and Yucca Lane
  • I-27 and Spur 326

Lamesa

  • US 87 and US 180

The bridges at the FM 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard locations should be the first to undergo construction. The project should be completed by late August.

“Motorists can anticipate various lane closures on the Loop main lanes as well as the streets below the bridges,” Stroope said.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through construction zones, looking out for workers and equipment.

SCR Civil Construction, LLC, of Richmond is the contractor for the $1.35 million dollar (total cost) projects, according to a TxDOT release.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Capes for Crosby event happening Friday afternoon at Maxey Park
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Latest News

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
LPD to conduct crash investigations, traffic diverted
One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
Police called to crash involving motorcycle near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak
98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak
Motorcycle crash Avenue D/50th St.
Motorcyclist in Sunday crash identified, sustained serious injuries