Bridges across Lubbock area to receive repairs, lane closures expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin two repair projects on bridges across Lubbock County and Dawson County.

The projects are expected to last a few months and lane closures in the areas of construction are expected. TxDOT plans to begin next week, according to a TxDOT release.

“The lane closures will give work crews the space needed to make repairs to bridge decks, joints and concrete guardrail on several structures along Loop 289 and I-27 in Lubbock County,” Mike Stroope, the TxDOT Lubbock District Director or Maintenance, said. “The bridge on US 87, at US 180, in Lamesa will also see repairs made.”

The bridges at the following locations will go under construction this summer:

Lubbock

Loop 289 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Loop 289 and Municipal Drive

Loop 289 and FM 40

I-27 and Yucca Lane

I-27 and Spur 326

Lamesa

US 87 and US 180

The bridges at the FM 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard locations should be the first to undergo construction. The project should be completed by late August.

“Motorists can anticipate various lane closures on the Loop main lanes as well as the streets below the bridges,” Stroope said.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through construction zones, looking out for workers and equipment.

SCR Civil Construction, LLC, of Richmond is the contractor for the $1.35 million dollar (total cost) projects, according to a TxDOT release.

