Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

California will make its own low-cost insulin, governor announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - California is socializing insulin production.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will start manufacturing its own insulin.

California will allocate $100 million to the project. Half of that money will be used to develop low-cost insulin products. The other half is to be used to build a manufacturing facility in the state.

“Nothing epitomized market failures more than the price of insulin,” Newsom said. “Many Americans spend $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug. California is now taking matters into our own hands.”

It’s unclear when the state-funded insulin will be available to consumers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Capes for Crosby event happening Friday afternoon at Maxey Park
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Former Lubbock city councilman Alex “Ty” Cooke, Jr. died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the age...
Memorial service set for former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke, Jr.

Latest News

The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience
Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the...
WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access