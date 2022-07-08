Friday morning top stories: Former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Tye’ Cooke dies
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Former Lubbock City Councilman Alex “Tye” Cooke dies at 77
- He represented district six and served as Mayor Pro Temp in the 90′s
- A memorial service is scheduled for Monday
- Read more about his life here: Memorial service set for former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke, Jr.
Abbott returning migrants to the border
- Gov. Abbott has ordered state authorities to return detained migrants to border points of entry
- There is no word on what will happen to the migrants, but ports of entry are manned by federal immigration officers
- Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott empowers state authorities to return migrants to border crossings
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
- She was arrested in February after police found hashish oil in her luggage
- Supporters are hoping the U.S. can arrange a prisoner swap for Griner
- Follow the latest here: WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.