Friday morning top stories: Former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Tye’ Cooke dies

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former Lubbock City Councilman Alex “Tye” Cooke dies at 77

Abbott returning migrants to the border

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

