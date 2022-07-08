Friday morning top stories: Former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Tye’ Cooke dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former Lubbock City Councilman Alex “Tye” Cooke dies at 77

He represented district six and served as Mayor Pro Temp in the 90′s

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday

Read more about his life here: Memorial service set for former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke, Jr.

Abbott returning migrants to the border

Gov. Abbott has ordered state authorities to return detained migrants to border points of entry

There is no word on what will happen to the migrants, but ports of entry are manned by federal immigration officers

Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott empowers state authorities to return migrants to border crossings

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

She was arrested in February after police found hashish oil in her luggage

Supporters are hoping the U.S. can arrange a prisoner swap for Griner

Follow the latest here: WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.