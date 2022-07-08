Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tell

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tell, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for more than four months.

The shelter says Tell is playful, outgoing, has lots of energy and would love an active family or another dog to play with. Tell is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Noah.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Capes for Crosby event happening Friday afternoon at Maxey Park
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Former Lubbock city councilman Alex “Ty” Cooke, Jr. died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the age...
Memorial service set for former Lubbock city councilman Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke, Jr.

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tell
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tell
Meet Yetti, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yetti
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Yetti
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Yetti
Meet Noah, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit-shepherd...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Noah