LPD to conduct crash investigations, traffic diverted

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will conduct three follow-up crash investigations throughout Lubbock on July 8.

Each investigation is expected to last from 30 minutes to an hour.

Traffic will be diverted from these locations:

  • The first investigation starts at 8:30 a.m. at 46th Street and Avenue Q. Southbound lanes on Avenue Q will be closed and traffic will be diverted onto 45th Street. Northbound traffic will be limited to one lane. The investigation is expected to last one hour.
  • The second investigation starts at 9:40 a.m. at 50th Street and Avenue D. Eastbound lanes on 50th Street will be closed and traffic will be diverted onto Avenue G. Westbound traffic will be limited to one lane. The investigation is expected to last one hour.
  • The third and final investigation begins at 10:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The entire road will be closed between East 74th Street and East 78th Street. The investigation is expected to last 30 minutes.

Motorists are asked to avoid the investigation sites and plan alternate routes. Traffic delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

