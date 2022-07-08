Local Listings
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills

Texas Utility Help Program
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is launching a new program to help eligible Texas renters and homeowners pay bills.

The program is called ‘Texas Utility Help’, a statewide program aiming to distribute funds to low-income Texans. According to the TDHCA, applicants will be eligible for funds if their household income is below 150% of Federal Property Income Guidelines.

Household income is determined by the number of people you have in your household. Eligibility criteria can be found at TexasUtilityHelp.com

Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs says, “It’s a new statewide program where we can help people catch up and make some future payments on their electric bill, gas, propane, and water, waste water. It’s hot out there and I know some people might have fallen behind and need a little extra help, so we are happy to provide them with the funds.”

Qualified applicants can receive assistance for their total past due amounts for electricity, natural gas, and propane, plus up to $2,4000 for upcoming bills. For water and wastewater assistance, qualified applicants can pay off their overdue bills and receive up to $600 for upcoming payments. All payments will be paid directly to utility companies.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has over $50 million ready to help Texas homeowners and renters. The state encourages applicants to apply as soon as possible, while funding is still available.

For eligibility and applications please visit texasutilityhelp.com

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

