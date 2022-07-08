No relief from heat through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot again this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Similar to yesterday, spotty rain chances return again this afternoon.

Today's highs (KCBD)

An almost carbon copy of yesterday for today. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s, mostly sunny skies to begin the day. Cloud cover will develop this afternoon with spotty to scattered showers this afternoon into the evening. Any one location has a slim chance for a shower, but where rain does develop we do have the potential for some moderate to heavy rain. Winds will remain breezy this afternoon from the southeast around 15 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Not much change through the weekend. High temps again in the upper 90s/lower 100s. Breezy, mostly sunny, and slim afternoon rain chances again. A bit less of a chance for rain on Sunday.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

Even hotter as we begin the new workweek, a high of 103 on Monday with dry conditions. Finally a cold front is expected to move through mid-week dropping our afternoon highs to more “normal” temperatures, in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.