Remembering West Texas legend, Alvin Davis

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Post native, Alvin Davis, is known as a West Texas legend because of his “giant voice.”

“We were so lucky to have him,” executive director of Garza County Historical Museum, Linda Puckett, said. “He was such a small individual but he had a giant voice.”

A giant voice to share stories and the cowboy way of life. To this day, Davis is honored in the Garza County Historical Museum.

“He used to come here and walk around in this room and reminisce on all of the things he had done,” Puckett said.

Davis founded the American Junior Rodeo Association (AJRA), originally known as the All-Kid Rodeo. It started in Post and is now nationally-recognized.

As Davis became more recognized, he continued to stay humble. Puckett said she walked into the viewing and got asked if she was family.

“I just had to pause and I almost started crying because I felt like I was family, you know? He always treated us like that,” Puckett said.

Davis is honored in the Garza County Historical Museum, and in Lubbock at the West Texas Walk of Fame. Jim Douglass, board member on the committee for the West Texas Walk of Fame, says this is likely because of the Cowboy Symposium.

“It’s a great contribution and it fits in perfectly with West Texas, of course. I’m sure that is the reason the committee chose him to be inducted into the West Texas Walk of Fame,” Douglass said.

The symposium celebrates the cowboy lifestyle with music, food, and poetry. Douglass says it benefits everyone.

“Not everybody is a cowboy or a cowgirl but maybe at heart they are, and if you live in West Texas it’s hard not to get caught up with it,” Douglass said.

These are just a few of Davis’s many accomplishments. What he did for the Hub City and surrounding areas will never be forgotten.

“So, yeah we’re gonna miss that guy but he left a legacy,” Puckett said.

Douglass says Davis would have done anything to make Lubbock better, and he did it with a smile. Alvin Davis was 94.

