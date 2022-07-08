Ricky Clardy pleads guilty to April 2020 double murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricky Clardy Jr. pleaded guilty Friday morning to a double homicide in April 2020.

Mia Altamirano, 17, and Michael Bean, 20, were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near 49th and Ave. U. Police say Clardy and Malachi Gibson fired multiple rounds at a group of four after getting into an argument with them.

Altamirano and Bean were taken to UMC where they later died. Two other juveniles were found with non-life threatening injuries.

Clardy and Gibson were indicted on murder charges in May 2020.

Clardy was sentenced to 50 years for each murder. His sentence will run concurrently and will serve a total of 50 years.

Gibson’s case is still pending.

