Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Some showers from Littlefield east to Guthrie

More showers and storms Friday evening. These is a chance of some marginal severe storms in the...
More showers and storms Friday evening. These is a chance of some marginal severe storms in the area from Littlefield east to Guthrie.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and storms Friday evening. These is a chance of some marginal severe storms in the area from Littlefield east to Guthrie.

Storms that may be strong enough for some hail and high winds will be limited in coverage. Most storms will decrease late evening or shortly past midnight.

Saturday, the greatest chance for rain will be in the southern South Plains, again in the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday but mostly in the 90s for all of the area.

The northwest region should have afternoon temps in the low 90s with mid 90s in the central South Plains and communities to the south will be around the 100 degree mark.

Sunday, temps will climb closer to the century mark for all of the region.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Capes for Crosby event happening Friday afternoon at Maxey Park
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Latest News

Weekend forecast
No relief from heat through the weekend
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/8/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, July 8
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, July 8
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, July 8
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, July 8
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, July 8