Some showers from Littlefield east to Guthrie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and storms Friday evening. These is a chance of some marginal severe storms in the area from Littlefield east to Guthrie.

Storms that may be strong enough for some hail and high winds will be limited in coverage. Most storms will decrease late evening or shortly past midnight.

Saturday, the greatest chance for rain will be in the southern South Plains, again in the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday but mostly in the 90s for all of the area.

The northwest region should have afternoon temps in the low 90s with mid 90s in the central South Plains and communities to the south will be around the 100 degree mark.

Sunday, temps will climb closer to the century mark for all of the region.

