1 seriously injured after rollover near Idalou

Idalou cemetery crash
Idalou cemetery crash(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after their vehicle rolled over near the Idalou Cemetery.

Emergency teams responded to the crash just after 10:45 a.m.

The vehicle was heading west on US 62 when the driver went into the median, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle rolled before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. They were transported to UMC after sustaining serious injuries.

Currently, all westbound traffic is stopped at County Road 3600.

The crash is still under investigation.

