More heat and chances of showers

First Alert Weather - Saturday, July 9
First Alert Weather - Saturday, July 9(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is another day of heat for West Texas and another chance for some scattered showers and storms.

The best chances of rain will be in the south and southwestern South Plains later this afternoon and evening. Only limited showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and again on Monday.

As for the temperatures, they should be slightly lower today with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the northern communities to the southern areas. Folks along and east of the caprock will still face near 100 degrees in temperature. There is a possibility of seeing above 100-degree temperatures this afternoon and tomorrow.

By Monday, all of the South Plains will likely be near or above the century mark.

It does appear that temperatures will head down beginning Tuesday and rain chances will return to the region.

