Saturday morning top stories: person dies after apparent hit and run

Daybreak Today - 07/09/2022
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person was seriously injured in a wreck late last night.

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Lubbock has honored four-year-old Crosby Pruitt with the Capes for Crosby parade.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

