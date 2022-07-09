Saturday morning top stories: person dies after apparent hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person was seriously injured in a wreck late last night.

The crash occurred near 95th Street and Quaker Avenue

A person was stuck in the vehicle for a time while first responders worked to get them out.

Read more here: 1 seriously injured in wreck near 95th & Quaker

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene

The person was hit near 35th Street and Avenue X around 5:20 p.m.

More information here: 1 killed in hit & run collision at 35th & X

Lubbock has honored four-year-old Crosby Pruitt with the Capes for Crosby parade.

The four year old fell into a swimming pool and began to drown before being rushed to the hospital

After days in the hospital, his parents decided to donate his organs

The story continues: Lubbock honors 4-year-old hero with Capes for Crosby

