WATCH LIVE: Lubbock celebrates last WW II Medal of Honor Hero Woody Williams

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The VFW Post 2466, American Legion Post 575, The Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, Gold Star families and the Friends of the Monument of Courage are hosting a memorial for Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams was the last surviving WW II Medal of Honor Hero. He died on June 29.

Gold Star families are encouraged to attend to place a rose at Woody’s Gold Star Memorial at the Monument of Courage.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Monument of Courage near 84th Street and Nashville Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

