Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Wimbledon: Women’s final starts on Centre Court

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the...
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The women’s final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina has started.

Jabeur of Tunisia is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men’s doubles final will follow the women’s singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the men’s championship.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle at 35th Street and Avenue X on Friday...
1 killed in hit & run collision at 35th & X
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
One person has been seriously injured in a Friday night collision near 95th and Quaker.
1 seriously injured in wreck near 95th & Quaker
20-year-old Ricky Clardy Jr.
Ricky Clardy pleads guilty to April 2020 double murder
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death

Latest News

Daybreak Today - 07/09/2022
Saturday morning top stories:
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says
Pat Cipollone, an ex-Trump White House counsel, concludes his closed-door meeting with the...
Cipollone speaks to House Jan. 6 panel
According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Ohio shooting, police say