1 moderately injured in rollover
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured after their trucked rolled over Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred on 146th Street near Quaker Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
The truck rolled before coming to a stop on its side in a field.
The Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.