1 moderately injured in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured after their trucked rolled over Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on 146th Street near Quaker Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The truck rolled before coming to a stop on its side in a field.

The Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

