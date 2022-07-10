Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

1 moderately injured in rollover

Rollover on 146th near Quaker
Rollover on 146th near Quaker(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured after their trucked rolled over Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on 146th Street near Quaker Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The truck rolled before coming to a stop on its side in a field.

The Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalou cemetery crash
Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou
One person has died after being struck by a vehicle at 35th Street and Avenue X on Friday...
Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified
One person has been seriously injured in a Friday night collision near 95th and Quaker.
1 seriously injured in wreck near 95th & Quaker
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
Daybreak Today - 07/09/2022
Saturday morning top stories: person dies after apparent hit and run

Latest News

The Caprock Classic Car Club is hosting their 26th annual car show this Friday and Saturday.
Caprock Classic Car Club to host 26th annual car show
Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
LPD identifies suspect in murder of Michael Rozboril
Lubbock Gold star families honor Hershel “Woody” Williams
Lubbock Gold star families honor Hershel “Woody” Williams
Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, July 10
Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, July 10