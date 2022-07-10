Caprock Classic Car Club to host 26th annual car show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Caprock Classic Car Club is hosting their 26th annual car show event next Friday and Saturday.
The car show will span over two days at the Rip Griffin Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus. The center can be found at 5502 26th Street.
The festivities include:
Friday, June 15th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Poke run
- Corn hole tournament
- Cookout
- Pre-registration for Saturday’s car show
Saturday, June 16th, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Caprock Classic Car Show
- Food trucks
- Silent auction
- Corn hole tournament
- Kids’ activities
- Music
- Raffle
- Awards
Circle K is sponsoring the show. More information can be found here, or call (806)548-4250.
