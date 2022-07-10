Caprock Classic Car Club to host 26th annual car show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Caprock Classic Car Club is hosting their 26th annual car show event next Friday and Saturday.

The car show will span over two days at the Rip Griffin Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus. The center can be found at 5502 26th Street.

The festivities include:

Friday, June 15th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Poke run

Corn hole tournament

Cookout

Pre-registration for Saturday’s car show

Saturday, June 16th, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caprock Classic Car Show

Food trucks

Silent auction

Corn hole tournament

Kids’ activities

Music

Raffle

Awards

Circle K is sponsoring the show. More information can be found here, or call (806)548-4250.

