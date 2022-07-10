Local Listings
LPD identifies suspect in murder of Michael Rozboril

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified Maria Rodriguez as a suspect in the Friday evening homicide.

The 20-year-old is wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril, according to a LPD release.

Rodriguez is described as having the following characteristics:

  • Hispanic female
  • Five feet five inches tall
  • About 130 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
Police originally labeled the incident as an accidental hit-and-run, but after an investigation from the Metropolitan Special Crimes unit, it was determined to be an “intentional act.”

Rozboril appeared to have jumped on the hood of the car after a “disturbance” with the occupants of the vehicle, the police stated. The 35-year-old eventually left the hood of the vehicle and was later found dead in the middle of the road at 35th Street and Avenue X around 5:20 p.m.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking any and all information on Rodriguez at this time.

The murder is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified

