LPD identifies suspect in murder of Michael Rozboril
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified Maria Rodriguez as a suspect in the Friday evening homicide.
The 20-year-old is wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril, according to a LPD release.
Rodriguez is described as having the following characteristics:
- Hispanic female
- Five feet five inches tall
- About 130 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Police originally labeled the incident as an accidental hit-and-run, but after an investigation from the Metropolitan Special Crimes unit, it was determined to be an “intentional act.”
Rozboril appeared to have jumped on the hood of the car after a “disturbance” with the occupants of the vehicle, the police stated. The 35-year-old eventually left the hood of the vehicle and was later found dead in the middle of the road at 35th Street and Avenue X around 5:20 p.m.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking any and all information on Rodriguez at this time.
The murder is still under investigation.
