LPD identifies suspect in murder of Michael Rozboril

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified Maria Rodriguez as a suspect in the Friday evening homicide.

The 20-year-old is wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril, according to a LPD release.

Rodriguez is described as having the following characteristics:

Hispanic female

Five feet five inches tall

About 130 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril. (Lubbock Police Department)

Police originally labeled the incident as an accidental hit-and-run, but after an investigation from the Metropolitan Special Crimes unit, it was determined to be an “intentional act.”

Rozboril appeared to have jumped on the hood of the car after a “disturbance” with the occupants of the vehicle, the police stated. The 35-year-old eventually left the hood of the vehicle and was later found dead in the middle of the road at 35th Street and Avenue X around 5:20 p.m.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking any and all information on Rodriguez at this time.

The murder is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified

