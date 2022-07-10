Lubbock Gold star families honor Hershel “Woody” Williams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams was honored in Lubbock yesterday morning. Corporal Williams died June 29. He was a hero on and off the battlefield.

“He did everything that he could, even until his last breath,” gold star father, Steve Morin, says.

Williams was a marine. Koch says he didn’t grow up knowledgeable about it all but knew he had to step up and fight.

“He didn’t know what a Japanese was, he didn’t know what the South Pacific was, he didn’t know what the Pacific Ocean was, but he did know that we had been attacked at Pearl Harbor, so he went,” a member of the Friends of the Monument of Courage, Danny Koch, said.

Koch says Williams was asked to knock out two guard posts with a flamethrower and when he did it killed two marines that were watching him.

“It left an incredible sadness that he lived and survived but two of his marines were killed watching him,” Koch said. “From that point on he dedicated his life to Gold Star families.”

Koch says he built a memorial in every state to honor those families. One of those is here in the Hub City, which is known as the Monument of Courage.

“It reminds me of the sacrifice he did and, and not because he had to because he wanted to do something for our country,” Morin said.

Morin’s son was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) in 2005.

“It tore him up real badly. It took three days to reconstruct him to look human or decent for burial, burial anyway,” Morin said.

Like many on the battlefield, Morin’s son expected to return home.

“He had real good plans for the future and everything looked very well, but he never made it,” Morin said.

That’s the sad reality for many men and women who have fought for our freedom. The families are then left here alone, which is something Williams recognized.

“They appreciated Woody with all their heart,” Koch said. “He did become their voice, he became their leading saint, if you would. So yes, they loved him dearly.”

Several years ago, Morin introduced Williams to his entire family, including his grandson that was left without a father. Morin says Williams was a great man who did anything to help anyone.

“I’m very proud to have known the man and I salute him,” Morin said. “May the Lord less his soul for what he did.”

Danny Koch says if Williams was here he would say, keep the flag waving.

Hershel “Woody” Williams was 98.

