Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Slaton man has died from injuries sustained after a crash near the Idalou Cemetery.

Ricky Leon Schoonover, 62, was heading west on US 62 just east of Idalou, traveling in the inside lane, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated in a release. Schoonover drifted into the median before overcorrecting and losing control of the truck. The vehicle went into a side skid back across the lanes, going toward the north barrow ditch. The truck rolled before coming to a stop.

Emergency teams responded to the crash just after 10:45 a.m.

Schoonover was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The 62-year-old was transported to UMC after sustaining serious injuries, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.