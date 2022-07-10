More heat coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be climbing up into the triple digits the next couple of days. It will not be extraordinarily hot, but temperatures will climb just into the triple digits.

Daybreak Today Weather - 7/10 (KCBD)

We still have just enough humidity in the air that it won’t feel like the usual dry heat, making it feel warmer than usual.

Winds are not expected to be too much of an issue. With the air sitting still, it takes away the little relief from the warmer temps winds provide.

Just follow the usual advice: drink water and take advantage of some shade.

While we’ll have some humidity in the air, it won’t be enough to spark off the showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours like we’ve seen the last week. Most of that deeper moisture is moving off into New Mexico and away from us. Rain chances are not zero, but below 10 percent.

We are watching the potential of a cold front for Wednesday and Thursday. However, every single model run that comes out, those chances taper off more. We’re not getting excited about those chances just yet because of it.

As we go through the course of the week, no major changes to the weather pattern are expected.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.