Sunday morning top stories: rollover ends in one dead
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
A Slaton man has died from injuries sustained after a crash on Saturday.
- Ricky Schoonover has died after his truck rolled over east of Idalou
- He was transported to UMC, where he later died
- The story continues: Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou
The Lubbock community honored the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
- Hershel “Woody” Williams died on June 29
- Williams served in World War II and served Gold Star families after returning home
- Read more here: Lubbock Gold star families honor Hershel “Woody” Williams
The Lubbock Police Department has labeled a hit-and-run as an “intentional act.”
- Police originally labeled the incident as an accidental hit-and-run collision
- Michael Rozboril, the victim, appears to have had an altercation with the occupants of the vehicle
- More: Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified
