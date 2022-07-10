Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Sunday morning top stories: rollover ends in one dead

Daybreak Today - 07/10/2022
Daybreak Today - 07/10/2022
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A Slaton man has died from injuries sustained after a crash on Saturday.

The Lubbock community honored the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

The Lubbock Police Department has labeled a hit-and-run as an “intentional act.”

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalou cemetery crash
Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou
One person has died after being struck by a vehicle at 35th Street and Avenue X on Friday...
Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified
One person has been seriously injured in a Friday night collision near 95th and Quaker.
1 seriously injured in wreck near 95th & Quaker
Daybreak Today - 07/09/2022
Saturday morning top stories: person dies after apparent hit and run
"Capes for Crosby"
Lubbock honors 4-year-old hero with Capes for Crosby

Latest News

Funeral services for Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will take place the weekend prior...
Lubbock Gold star families honor Hershel “Woody” Williams
Idalou cemetery crash
Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou
One person has died after being struck by a vehicle at 35th Street and Avenue X on Friday...
Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified
Lubbock Public Library Banner
Lubbock Library to host multiple events this week