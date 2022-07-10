Sunday morning top stories: rollover ends in one dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A Slaton man has died from injuries sustained after a crash on Saturday.

Ricky Schoonover has died after his truck rolled over east of Idalou

He was transported to UMC, where he later died

The story continues: Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou

The Lubbock community honored the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

Hershel “Woody” Williams died on June 29

Williams served in World War II and served Gold Star families after returning home

Read more here: Lubbock Gold star families honor Hershel “Woody” Williams

The Lubbock Police Department has labeled a hit-and-run as an “intentional act.”

Police originally labeled the incident as an accidental hit-and-run collision

Michael Rozboril, the victim, appears to have had an altercation with the occupants of the vehicle

More: Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.