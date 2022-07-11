Local Listings
City of Levelland to dedicate park in honor of Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Sergeant Joshua Bartlett
Sergeant Joshua Bartlett(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland will honor Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT commander Josh Bartlett by dedicating a park in his name Friday, July 15, one year after he was killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff.

In a Facebook post, the city encourages everyone to “Honor the Blue this week with blue ribbons, blue porch lights, kind words and any showing of love and support.”

The dedication ceremony will take place at the corner of Sherman and Elm. There will be a meet and greet at 8 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 8:30 p.m.

City of Levelland to host remembrance and park dedication for fallen Lubbock County Sheriff's...
City of Levelland to host remembrance and park dedication for fallen Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT commander Josh Bartlett.(City of Levelland)

Sgt. Bartlett was killed and four other officers were injured after an 11-hour SWAT standoff near 10th Street and Ave. J.

Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was indicted on charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

