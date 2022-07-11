Local Listings
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy Monday

ERCOT feels confident in grid's performance despite high temperatures
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve power Monday afternoon into the evening due to the extreme heat.

ERCOT issued the appeal Sunday night as the state continues dealing with triple digit temperatures. ERCOT is requesting thermostats be turned up to 78 degrees and postpone using any large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ERCOT is also asking large electric customers to lower their electricity use.

For conservations tips visit the Public Utility Commission of Texas’ website.

At this time, ERCOT does not expect there to be any outages.

