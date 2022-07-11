LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar to 100 degrees and above across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. It will be the hottest day of the month, so far, and is expected to be the hottest of the next seven days.

Along with the heat, this will be a mostly dry week for the area. Most of us will not get any rain.

The high of 101° yesterday at the Lubbock airport was the City's 20th 100-Degree-Day of the year. That is twice the annual average. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon mostly sunny with a light wind. Very hot with highs about ten degrees above average for mid-July. Highs will range from near 100 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to around 105 degrees over the far eastern viewing area.

There will be a very slim chance of a stray shower/storm over the far northwestern KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and evening. Even there measurable rainfall is unlikely.

This evening otherwise will be fair and the early evening quite hot. Lubbock-area temperatures will drop into the 90s by about 7 pm and remain in the 90s until nearly 10 pm.

While today is the hottest in my forecast, the following afternoons will continue to be hot. Temperatures will continue to peak near 100 degrees in the Lubbock area through the work week. Highs from 100 to 105 degrees will continue east of the Caprock.

Late tomorrow a few showers/storms may move across the far northwestern KCBD viewing area. Once again, the chance of measurable rainfall will be low.

Wednesday brings the area its best chance of rain. That chance, however, is still slight. A few spotty storms/showers may pop up during the late afternoon and early evening. These are likely to be very limited in size, number, and coverage.

Continue your summer watering schedule.

