Jerol Fanta of Orlando’s Italian Restaurant to Receive LRA Restaurateur of the Year Award

Provided by The Price Group

Jerol Fanta, Vice President and Owner of Orlando’s Italian Restaurant received the Lubbock Restaurant Association’s - 2022 Restaurateur of the Year Award on Sunday, July 10th at the Texas Restaurant Association’s Lone Star Bash in Dallas, TX!

Jerol Fanta has been a part of the Orlando’s Italian family since 1982. In that 40-year span of time, Jerol worked his way from being a cook in the kitchen at the Orlando’s 24th & Avenue Q location, then on to being the managing partner of Orlando’s second location in Westwood Shopping Center at 4th Street and Loop 289 (which closed in 1990), and he is now a corporate shareholder and owner-on-site of the Orlando’s 70th & Indiana location which has operated as the largest and highest volume Orlando’s in Lubbock for the past 40 years.

The President of Orlando’s Enterprises Inc., Loyd Turner, had this to say about Jerol’s 40 year career with Orlando’s -

“I think Jerol’s 40-year “overnight success” with Orlando’s and Caprock Cafe is due both to his strong work ethic and his sincere Christian faith. Jerol has been a blessing as an honest partner and has impacted countless employees and customers through his love of people.”

Jerol Fanta was also awarded the AJ Reader’s Choice “Best Boss” Award in 2000.

Join us in congratulating Jerol Fanta on an impressive, 40-year career with Orlando’s Italian Restaurants and for being an instrumental part of shaping the Orlando’s brand!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.