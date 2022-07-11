Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for five months.

Staff says she’s a wonderful girl who has some professional training. She knows place, heel, leave it and sit. Isabella is looking for a family that will continue her training and give her a loving home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tell.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalou cemetery crash
Man dies from injuries after Saturday rollover near Idalou
Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
LPD identifies suspect in murder of Michael Rozboril
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
Rollover on 146th near Quaker
1 moderately injured in rollover

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tell
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tell
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tell
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tell
Meet Yetti, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yetti