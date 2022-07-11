KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for five months.

Staff says she’s a wonderful girl who has some professional training. She knows place, heel, leave it and sit. Isabella is looking for a family that will continue her training and give her a loving home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

