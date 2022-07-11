Local Listings
LPD conducting follow-up investigation around 34th & X on Tuesday morning

(KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Major Crash Investigation Unit and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. July 12.

The investigation will be in the 2400 block of 34th Street and the 3400 block of Avenue X. The following traffic changes will occur:

On 34th Street

All eastbound traffic at 2500 34th Street will be diverted onto University Avenue

All westbound traffic will be diverted north onto Avenue X

No eastbound turns will be permitted from University onto 34th Street

On Avenue X

Avenue X will be closed between 34th Street and 36th Street, including the intersections at each end of the closure

On 35th Street

All eastbound and westbound traffic at Avenue X will be closed

This operations is expected to last 2 hours. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

