Lubbock 7th graders named National Winners for plastic pollution project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A middle school team from Southcrest Christian School were crowned national winners at the 20th annual eCYBERMISSION National Judging & Educational Event.

The team, called Plastic Patrol, included Annerson Dooley and Jett Hurst led by the team advisor Laura Stary.

The team studied the protentional for different types of algae to trap microplastics, according to a news release. The team studied both marine and freshwater algae and found four species that successfully accumulate small bits of plastic that pollute water. These algae are called bioaccumulators and could aid in the fight against plastic pollution.

The event spanned over a week from June 27 to July 1 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington. The Plastic Patrol competed against four other teams in their grade for the grand prize.

The teams presented their projects to a panel of US Army scientists and engineers. After a unanimous vote, the teams were announced at the National Awards Banquet.

Each team member received $10 thousand in US EE Savings Bonds at maturity, according to the news release.

Other winners included:

Oh, Deer! – 6th grade

This team created the Steer Deer Clear, a device used to prevent deer-vehicle crashes. It producies variable light and sound signals that deter deer from approaching the road. The Oh, Deer! team includes students Benjamin Manhein, Neel Boteler, Maley Thornhill, and Lily Frances Garner and was led by Team Advisor Ashley Klein. They represent St. Richard Catholic School in Jackson, Mississippi.

OMg – 8th grade

OMg studied different soil additives and how they increase the magnesium content in food crops. The team found a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution. The team includes of students Nidhi Sagaram, Samil Sharma, and Viraj Vyas and was led by Team Advisor Aruna Rao. They hail from Granger Middle School in Aurora, Illinois.

Busy Bee Tech – 9th grade

Busy Bee Tech team studied and determined the necessary components of a smart beehive system to optimize colony health. The Budy Bee Tech team includes students Ambika Rao and Romayssae Saidi and was led by Team Advisor Shelly Witham. They represent High Tech High School in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The event is part of the US Army Educational Outreach Program and is hosted by the National Science Teaching Association. eCYBERMISSION is a free online STEM competition for children in sixth to ninth grade. Students must identify a problem within their community and solve it through science or engineering.

