Make-A-Wish North Texas announces new CEO

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Make-A-Wish North Texas is pleased to announce Kim Elenez as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, bringing in a new era of leadership, vision, and impact for the deserving children and families of the North Texas region.

For over 20 years, Elenez has blended her expertise to grow organizations in nonprofits, communities and businesses. As the first Chief Marketing Officer for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she developed the university’s first-ever overarching development marketing strategy, which helped raise more than $600 million per year. Prior to her time at UNC, she spent several years leading revenue generation efforts at D Media Partners in Dallas, then later transitioning into her career at Integer, Omnicom’s (OMC) largest growth marketing agency. In this role, Kim led a team in building growth strategies for brands including PepsiCo, ExxonMobil, Philips, and more. She has received multiple national and international awards for excellence in marketing and served on the board of several nonprofits since 2013.

“Kim is the right leader to help us take Make-A-Wish North Texas to new heights. Her enthusiasm for Make-A-Wish and impressive strategic vision will be critical in the coming years,” Vik Bhatia, Board Chair of Make-A-Wish North Texas, said. “We need to work quickly to grant wishes that were delayed by the pandemic while addressing the significant growth in our North Texas communities. Her energy and combination of experience to meet this challenge complements her passion and strategic vision. We are fortunate that she will lead our organization as we continue to work toward granting the wish of every eligible child across North Texas.”

Elenez is also the co-founder of the Zambian Rural Women’s Empowerment Fund, which provides loans and supportive services to rural women entrepreneurs. Her experience in Zambia has compelled her to share her experiences and focus her efforts on making a meaningful impact in the world.

“I have admired the work and mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation for years. Wishes are a game-changer for children with critical illness, and I am honored to be chosen as the next CEO in North Texas to lead this important work. I look forward to working alongside a talented and dedicated team across our 161-county territory to drive forward our mission of creating life-changing wishes. Together, we will focus every day on bringing more joy to the deserving children of the entire North Texas region,” Elenez said.

Elenez began her work at Make-A-Wish on Monday. For the last seven months, Charlotte Beattie, former CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, served as the chapter’s interim CEO.

