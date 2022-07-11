Monday morning top stories: ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT asks Texas residents, businesses to conserve power today

They’re requesting Texans turn up their thermostats and postpone running major appliances between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At this time ERCOT does not expect there to by any outages

Find conservation tips here: ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy Monday

Uvalde sheriff to testify today

Sheriff Ruben Nolasco will participate via video teleconference to talk about the Uvalde shooting

He initially refused to do so and then changed his mind after being issued an official notice

Read the latest here: Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre

Lubbock police searching for murder suspect

Maria Rodriguez is accused of intentionally hitting Michael Rozboril, 35, with her car killing him

The Crash Investigation unit and Special Crimes Unit are working together to investigate

Details here: LPD identifies suspect in murder of Michael Rozboril

