Monday morning top stories: ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT asks Texas residents, businesses to conserve power today

  • They’re requesting Texans turn up their thermostats and postpone running major appliances between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • At this time ERCOT does not expect there to by any outages
  • Find conservation tips here: ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy Monday

Uvalde sheriff to testify today

Lubbock police searching for murder suspect

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

