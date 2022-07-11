Local Listings
Near record heat on Monday, cooler Tuesday, Wednesday

Almost record heat for some communities on the South Plains today, including Lubbock.
Almost record heat for some communities on the South Plains today, including Lubbock.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost record heat for some communities on the South Plains today, including Lubbock.

The afternoon highs ranged from 100 to 107, which occurred in Guthrie and Northfield. These temps were close to records in several cities.

It will remain hot for the remainder of the week, although Tuesday and Wednesday should be a few degrees cooler.

Afternoon highs could stay in the 90s both days in areas of the central and northern South Plains the next few days. However, even that slight cool-down will still produce temps about 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

There is a slight chance of some isolated showers or a storm or two on Wednesday and maybe Thursday, otherwise it will continue to be dry.

